The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), K Sanjay Murthy, engaged in a crucial dialogue with the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, in Bhopal. This consultation was pivotal in reassessing the financial dynamics between the central and state governments.

Discussions primarily highlighted concerns regarding Union and State finances, local bodies, and Public Sector Enterprises. CAG presented audit findings that revealed fiscal stress and declining State Own Tax Revenue. It was emphasized that robust revenue mechanisms are necessary, including regular reporting of off-Budget borrowings and post-audit liabilities.

Additionally, the CAG identified untapped revenue sources like stamp duty and registration fees and recommended leveraging modern technology to minimize revenue leakages. Reforms in GST administration were proposed to broaden the tax base, streamline tax collection, and improve transparency.

The significance of harmonizing accounting practices across government levels was underscored to enable a seamless consolidation of fiscal data. Standardizing object heads of expenditure and employing a uniform 6-tier classification system were highlighted as immediate steps for achieving fiscal transparency.

Candid highlights included recommending the establishment of a Budget Stabilization Fund for jurisdictions with surplus revenues, fostering financial resilience. For local bodies, the integration of an Integrated Financial Management System was advised for transparent fund transfers and streamlined accounting practices.

The meeting underscored the necessity for oversight in State Public Sector Enterprises, focusing on addressing persistent inefficiencies. Ultimately, the meeting provided a blueprint for enhancing fiscal transparency and efficacy in resource allocation, a perspective valued by the 16th Finance Commission's chairperson, Arvind Panagariya.

