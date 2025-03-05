Left Menu

Modi Launches Food Security Drive in Gujarat: 2 Lakh Beneficiaries to Benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Surat, Gujarat, on March 7 to spearhead the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, distributing benefits to around 2,00,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The initiative aims to bolster food security for underprivileged families amidst ongoing efforts to empower vulnerable populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:41 IST
Modi Launches Food Security Drive in Gujarat: 2 Lakh Beneficiaries to Benefit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Surat, Gujarat, on March 7, where he will inaugurate the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign. This groundbreaking initiative aims to benefit approximately 2,00,000 eligible recipients under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also gracing the event.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, PMGKAY was designed to provide free food grains to impoverished families. In Gujarat alone, over 76 lakh NFSA cards have been issued, supporting 3.72 crore people. Recent directives ensure priority household status for beneficiaries under various state schemes, guaranteeing them subsidized and free food grains under PMGKAY.

The Surat campaign is a testament to Modi's scheme saturation approach and CM Bhupendra Patel's commitment to Antyodaya Kalyan. Efforts focus on identifying eligible families, particularly widowed women, the elderly, and marginalized workers. Around 1,50,000 beneficiaries were found to be benefiting from social schemes, with teams working diligently to include them under NFSA or PMGKAY.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025