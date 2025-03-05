Modi Launches Food Security Drive in Gujarat: 2 Lakh Beneficiaries to Benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Surat, Gujarat, on March 7, where he will inaugurate the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign. This groundbreaking initiative aims to benefit approximately 2,00,000 eligible recipients under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also gracing the event.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, PMGKAY was designed to provide free food grains to impoverished families. In Gujarat alone, over 76 lakh NFSA cards have been issued, supporting 3.72 crore people. Recent directives ensure priority household status for beneficiaries under various state schemes, guaranteeing them subsidized and free food grains under PMGKAY.

The Surat campaign is a testament to Modi's scheme saturation approach and CM Bhupendra Patel's commitment to Antyodaya Kalyan. Efforts focus on identifying eligible families, particularly widowed women, the elderly, and marginalized workers. Around 1,50,000 beneficiaries were found to be benefiting from social schemes, with teams working diligently to include them under NFSA or PMGKAY.

