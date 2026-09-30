As 2030 Nears, Food Loss Is Still Draining Land, Climate and Nutrition

Food loss and waste now sit at the intersection of food security, land use, climate pressure and economic waste, with governments still struggling to translate long-standing global commitments into measurable progress.

FAO's latest push to improve food-loss measurement comes as the world remains far off track on Sustainable Development Goal 12.3. Around 13.4 percent of food produced globally is lost after harvest and before retail, while another 19 percent of food available to consumers is wasted across retail, food service and households.

The figures expose two different failures inside the same system. One occurs before food reaches consumers, through losses along production and supply chains; the other happens after food enters markets and homes. Tackling them requires different tools, different investments and different forms of accountability.

Food waste is also land, emissions and nutrition thrown away

The cost of discarded food extends far beyond the product itself. Land, water, labour, energy and capital are committed to producing food that may never be eaten, turning food loss into a broader resource-efficiency problem rather than a narrow question of disposal.

FAO estimates that about 1.4 billion hectares of land are used to produce food that ultimately goes unconsumed. With agricultural expansion remaining the leading global driver of deforestation, reducing unnecessary losses could allow existing farmland to be used more productively while easing some pressure for further expansion.

Climate impacts reinforce the case for action. Food loss and waste generate around 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while discarded food can produce methane when it decomposes under anaerobic conditions in landfills. Preventing losses therefore connects food policy with climate mitigation in ways that are often treated separately.

Nutrition adds another layer. Fruits and vegetables experience especially high rates of loss, meaning substantial quantities of nutrient-rich food disappear before reaching consumers. Reducing those losses could improve availability, although availability alone does not resolve affordability, distribution or access.

The 2030 target is colliding with years of weak progress

The policy gap is becoming harder to overlook as 2030 approaches. SDG target 12.3 calls for halving per capita food waste at retail and consumer levels and reducing losses along production and supply chains, yet global food-loss rates have shown no apparent progress since 2015.

This lack of movement suggests that broad commitments have not yet produced change at sufficient scale. Food loss is embedded in fragmented supply chains, storage systems, transport networks, processing capacity and market structures, making it difficult to address through a single policy instrument.

Consumer-side waste presents a different challenge. Retailers, restaurants and households make millions of separate decisions about purchasing, handling, portioning and disposal, which means solutions depend as much on incentives and operating practices as on infrastructure.

The approaching deadline raises a sharper question for governments: whether existing strategies are capable of producing measurable reductions quickly enough, or whether food loss and waste will remain another sustainability target where ambition outpaces implementation.

Better data could expose where the system is failing

FAO's new interactive Food Loss Index map is intended to make 2024 regional and subregional estimates easier to access. Its importance lies less in the technology itself than in the attempt to make food-loss patterns more visible and comparable.

Poor measurement has long complicated efforts to determine where food disappears and which interventions deserve priority. A country facing high losses in storage and transport requires a different response from one where waste is concentrated in retail or households.

More accessible data can help governments establish baselines, track changes and target policies more precisely. It can also make performance easier to scrutinise, particularly as countries move closer to the SDG deadline.

Data, however, cannot substitute for implementation. Measurement only becomes useful when it informs investment, regulation, infrastructure decisions and operational changes across supply chains.

The next challenge is converting measurement into action

Farmers, processors, transport operators, retailers, food-service companies, households and governments all occupy different positions in the food-loss chain. Their incentives do not always align, and the costs of preventing losses may fall on actors who do not capture all the benefits.

Improved storage or transport, for example, can preserve more food before retail, but such changes often require capital and coordination. Consumer waste requires different interventions, including changes in retail practices, food-service operations and household behaviour.

Governments therefore face a coordination problem as much as a technical one. Policies must connect production, logistics, markets, consumption and waste management rather than treating food loss as an isolated agricultural issue.

The coming years will show whether the growing visibility of food-loss data produces measurable change. Progress will ultimately be judged not by the number of platforms or commitments created, but by whether less food disappears before reaching consumers and less is discarded after it gets there.