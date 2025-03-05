Corruption Allegations Shake Milan's Urban Planning Sector
In Milan, a former urban planning official, Giovanni Oggioni, faces charges of bribery and deception. His arrest highlights corruption allegations involving permit approvals and lucrative consulting contracts linked to major city construction projects. The case propels national debates on urban planning laws.
In a major corruption scandal, Milan's urban planning sector has come under scrutiny following the arrest of Giovanni Oggioni, a former senior manager, on charges including bribery and deception. The case alleges that corrupt practices were central to investigations that have stalled numerous construction projects in Italy's financial hub.
Oggioni, who recently led the municipal authority responsible for building approvals, is accused of taking advantage of his position by approving projects for companies tied to lucrative consulting contracts. Two offices in Milan, along with the headquarters of Assimpredil Ance and real estate firm AbitareIn, have been raided as part of the ongoing investigations.
This scandal has reignited national discourse on urban planning laws, with the Italian parliament set to discuss a bill aimed at resolving the situation in Milan. Dubbed 'Save Milan,' the bill reflects growing concerns over how the city manages its rapid urban development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
