Tennis-Italy to face Japan in revamped Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Reigning champions Italy will face a home tie against Japan in ‌the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April as they begin their quest ⁠for a hat-trick of titles in the team competition. Fourteen nations will contest the qualifiers with seven going on ​to join hosts China in the Finals in September.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:19 IST
Reigning champions Italy will face a home tie against Japan in ‌the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April as they begin their quest ⁠for a hat-trick of titles in the team competition.

Fourteen nations will contest the qualifiers with seven going on ​to join hosts China in the Finals in September. Last ‍year's runners-up the United States travel to Belgium while 11-times champions Czech Republic are up against 2022 champions Switzerland.

In the other ⁠ties, ‌Britain face ⁠Australia, Kazakhstan host Canada, Spain take on Slovenia and Poland face ‍Ukraine. The qualifiers, on April 10-11, have a knockout format with ​home and away ties replacing the single-location group ⁠stages used last year. It will also mean that there will ⁠be guaranteed "live" doubles rubbers.

Each ties will consist of two singles on day one, followed by a doubles ⁠rubber on day two and then two reverse singles. While the ⁠seven winning ‌nations will move to the Finals, the losers will compete in the playoffs in ⁠November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

