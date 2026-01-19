Tennis-Italy to face Japan in revamped Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers
Reigning champions Italy will face a home tie against Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April as they begin their quest for a hat-trick of titles in the team competition. Fourteen nations will contest the qualifiers with seven going on to join hosts China in the Finals in September.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Reigning champions Italy will face a home tie against Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April as they begin their quest for a hat-trick of titles in the team competition.
Fourteen nations will contest the qualifiers with seven going on to join hosts China in the Finals in September. Last year's runners-up the United States travel to Belgium while 11-times champions Czech Republic are up against 2022 champions Switzerland.
In the other ties, Britain face Australia, Kazakhstan host Canada, Spain take on Slovenia and Poland face Ukraine. The qualifiers, on April 10-11, have a knockout format with home and away ties replacing the single-location group stages used last year. It will also mean that there will be guaranteed "live" doubles rubbers.
Each ties will consist of two singles on day one, followed by a doubles rubber on day two and then two reverse singles. While the seven winning nations will move to the Finals, the losers will compete in the playoffs in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Kazakhstan
- Slovenia
- China
- Switzerland
- Japan
- Canada
- Poland
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Finals
- Italy
ALSO READ
Canada could send small contingent of troops to Greenland, says source
UPDATE 2-Inflation in Canada accelerates to 2.4% in December, but key measures ease
Surge in Consumer Prices Marks Challenging December for Canada
India-Poland Diplomatic Dialogue: Tackling Terrorism and Trade
China-Canada Canola Trade Resumes Amid Tariff Changes