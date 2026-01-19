Indian Navy Signs Contract for Construction of Three Barges, Boosts MSME Shipbuilding Under Make in India

In a significant boost to indigenous shipbuilding and MSME participation, the Indian Navy has concluded a contract for the construction and delivery of three 200-tonne Bottom Opening Non-Propelled Barges with M/s Suryadipta Projects Private Limited, Thane, an MSME shipyard, on 16 January 2026.

The barges will be designed and constructed entirely in India under the Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to quality, safety and national maritime standards.

Strengthening Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Shipbuilding

The project stands as a strong endorsement of the Government of India’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, showcasing the growing capability of Indian MSME shipyards to deliver specialised naval auxiliary platforms.

These barges will support critical naval logistics and operational requirements, while simultaneously deepening domestic industrial capacity in the maritime sector.

Boost to MSME Shipyards and Maritime Ecosystem

By awarding the contract to an MSME shipyard, the Indian Navy has once again demonstrated its resolve to encourage, empower and scale indigenous shipbuilding enterprises, particularly small and medium players.

The initiative contributes directly to the strengthening of India’s domestic shipbuilding ecosystem, in alignment with the goals of the Maritime India Vision 2030, which emphasises self-reliance, innovation, and capacity building in the maritime and shipbuilding sectors.

Commitment to Indigenous Capability Development

The contract reflects the Indian Navy’s sustained focus on leveraging home-grown industrial expertise to meet operational needs, while fostering employment, skill development and technological advancement within the country.

The induction of these barges will further enhance the Navy’s auxiliary support capabilities and reaffirm its role as a key driver of India’s maritime industrial growth.