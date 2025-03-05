CT scoreboard
South Africa Innings: Ryan Rickelton c Michael Bracewell b Matt Henry 17 Temba Bavuma c Williamson b Santner 56 Rassie van der Dussen b Santner 69 Aiden Markram c and b Rachin Ravindra 31 Heinrich Klaasen c Matt Henry b Santner 3 David Miller not out 100 Wiaan Mulder c Rachin Ravindra b Michael Bracewell 8 Marco Jansen lbw b Glenn Phillips 3 Keshav Maharaj c Latham b Glenn Phillips 1 Kagiso Rabada c Glenn Phillips b Matt Henry 16 Lungi Ngidi not out Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: (9 wkts, 50 Overs) 312 Fall of Wickets: 20-1, 125-2, 161-3, 167-4, 189-5, 200-6, 212-7, 218-8, 256-9.
Bowler: Matt Henry 7-0-43-2, Kyle Jamieson 7-1-57-0, William ORourke 8-0-69-0, Michael Bracewell 10-0-53-1, Mitchell Santner 10-0-43-3, Rachin Ravindra 5-0-20-1, Glenn Phillips 3-0-27-2.
