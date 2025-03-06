Mali suspends artisanal mine permits for foreigners after accidents

Left Menu

Mali is suspending the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners, after a couple of accidents in recent weeks left dozens dead. In response to the deaths, Mali's Council of Ministers decided at its weekly meeting on Wednesday to suspend the granting of artisanal mining permits "to persons of foreign nationality", a statement said. It also approved the dismissal of administrative and security officials connected to the two recent accidents, the statement said.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 06-03-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 02:14 IST
Mali is suspending the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners, after a couple of accidents in recent weeks left dozens dead. The collapse on February 15 of an artisanal gold mine killed 43 people, mostly women, in the gold-rich Kayes region.

On January 29, 13 artisanal miners, including women and three children, were killed in southwest Mali after a tunnel in which they were digging for gold flooded. In response to the deaths, Mali's Council of Ministers decided at its weekly meeting on Wednesday to suspend the granting of artisanal mining permits "to persons of foreign nationality", a statement said.

It also approved the dismissal of administrative and security officials connected to the two recent accidents, the statement said. Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers and home to industrial mines operated by international companies including Barrick Gold, B2Gold Corp, Resolute Mining and Hummingbird Resources Plc.

After seizing power in 2020 in a military coup, Mali's leaders pledged to scrutinise the country's mining sector so the state would benefit more from gold prices running at all-time highs. The result was a series of disputes with foreign firms including one with Barrick that remains unresolved.

Mali's industrial gold production plunged 23% year-over-year in 2024.

