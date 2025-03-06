Lending platform SaralSCF looks to double outreach to women entrepreneurs in 2025

Left Menu

SaralSCF disbursed over Rs 64 crore to nearly 150 women-led enterprises, equipping them with the resources to expand, invest in growth, and build long-term stability, SaralSCF said in the statement.These businesses, spanning manufacturing, retail, and agriculture, are growing with the support of flexible funding solutions designed to meet their unique needs, it added.SaralSCF targets to double its outreach to women entrepreneurs in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to advancing gender equity in business, the B2B lending platform said.

Updated: 06-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:33 IST
Blacksoil Capital's SME-focused platform SaralSCF looks to double its outreach to women entrepreneurs in 2025, a statement said on Thursday. SaralSCF disbursed over Rs 64 crore to nearly 150 women-led enterprises, equipping them with the resources to expand, invest in growth, and build long-term stability, SaralSCF said in the statement.

These businesses, spanning manufacturing, retail, and agriculture, are growing with the support of flexible funding solutions designed to meet their unique needs, it added.

SaralSCF targets to double its outreach to women entrepreneurs in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to advancing gender equity in business, the B2B lending platform said. The platform recorded Rs 1,237 crore in total disbursements in 2024, marking a 34 per cent year-on-year growth. The Assets Under Management (AUM) stands at Rs 286 crore. SaralSCF Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackSoil Capital. The B2B platform offers financing solutions to SMEs, FIs, and micro-entrepreneurs. Its total disbursements stood at over Rs 2,800 crore. It has expanded into 22 cities and onboarded 150 anchor partners.

