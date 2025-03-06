Left Menu

Woman found with her wrist slashed in Mumbai railway station

She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the police said. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, Government Railway Police said.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:01 IST
Woman found with her wrist slashed in Mumbai railway station
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was found with her wrist vein cut in a bathroom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Station in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, Government Railway Police said. The police said that the woman allegedly slashed her wrist in the bathroom nd wrote "I am sorry" on the bathroom floor.

The woman has not been identified yet. Her age is said to be between 20 and 27 years. She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the police said. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025