Congress' Rizwan Arshad defends Mohammed Shami, says 'primary duty is to play for country'

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad has backed Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, stating that his primary responsibility is to play for the country and that religious leaders should refrain from commenting on such matters. His remarks came in response to Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi's statement regarding Shami and fasting during the holy month of Ramzan. "Shami is fulfilling the dreams of millions of people, and his primary duty is to play for the country. In Islam, when people are travelling or are unwell, they do not need to fast. Islam is not so conservative a religion," he told ANI.

Arshad further asserted, "Maulvis or other religious leaders should refrain from commenting on such things. Shami is doing his first and foremost duty - to play for the country, and he cannot do that while fasting." Earlier, Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan. During Ramzan, the 34-year-old player was seen drinking an energy drink during the semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza,' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God." Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is a compulsory duty, and anyone who doesn't adhere to it is a criminal.

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting). If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match," Maulana Bareilvi said. Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar and falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, one of Islam's five pillars, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. (ANI)

