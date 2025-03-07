Left Menu

'Lineman Diwas': Celebrating the Unsung Heroes of India's Power Sector

Lineman Diwas, organized by the Central Electricity Authority and Tata Power-DDL, honors linemen across India for their dedication in maintaining the country's power supply. The event fosters collaboration and safety learning, crucial for the power sector's reliability. Key figures in the power industry participated, emphasizing linemen's vital role.

In a significant event for India's power sector, the Central Electricity Authority, in collaboration with Tata Power-DDL, celebrated the 5th edition of 'Lineman Diwas' in New Delhi. The day paid tribute to the linemen and ground staff who ensure seamless power distribution across the nation.

More than 180 linemen from numerous state and private power entities attended, exchanging experiences and discussing best safety practices. The event, graced by video messages from dignitaries, emphasized the role these workers play in powering industries and communities alike.

Under the theme 'Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman,' Lineman Diwas underscored the dedication and sacrifices of frontline heroes. Safety training and collaboration were highlighted as essential for worker safety and an uninterrupted power supply. This initiative continues to expand its scope, advocating for increased stakeholder participation.

