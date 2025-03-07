Left Menu

Jalandhar Cracks Down on CNG Boiler Pollution in Bhogpur

Officials in Jalandhar's Bhogpur town have been instructed to enforce strict pollution control measures for CNG boilers. Deputy Commissioner Aggarwal emphasized zero tolerance for non-compliance and highlighted penalties for violations, including closure of units. Regular inspections and adherence to modern eco-friendly technologies are required to prevent pollution.

Visuals from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to curb pollution, officials from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have been directed to enforce strict compliance with guidelines for CNG boilers operating in Bhogpur, a town in Jalandhar district. This directive emerged from a high-level meeting chaired by Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, who stressed the importance of adhering to the Prevention of Pollution Control Act.

Aggarwal revealed that the PPCB has mandated boiler operators to submit a bank guarantee as a precautionary measure. If any boiler is found emitting smoke, the guarantee will be forfeited, and the offending unit may face closure. He assured that measures would focus on controlling emissions at their source to protect local residents and the environment from potential hazards.

Emphasizing the use of modern, eco-friendly technology, Aggarwal warned that any violation could lead to the immediate shutdown of non-compliant boilers. Specific orders were given for the Bio CNG plant operators in Bhogpur to follow PPCB regulations rigorously. He confirmed that PPCB officials are tasked with regular inspections and any lapse in compliance would invoke severe penalties, in line with High Court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

