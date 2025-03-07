Saudi Arabia Facilitates U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks Amid War Tensions

Saudi Arabia is preparing to host a crucial meeting between the United States and Ukraine in the city of Jeddah, as disclosed by the kingdom's foreign ministry on Friday. This diplomatic move forms part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to mediate an end to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday to engage in discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. This meeting comes shortly before scheduled talks later in the week with U.S. representatives, marking a high-stakes attempt to forge a pathway towards peace.

Tensions have escalated following a recent Russian missile attack that targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The situation underscores the urgency of diplomatic negotiations, with Saudi Arabia aiming to mediate a peaceful resolution to the war, considered Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

