Jammu and Kashmir's Transformative Budget: A New Dawn

In a significant political endorsement, Jammu and Kashmir Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir hailed the state budget as a beacon of 'overall development and welfare'. He asserted that in the current scenario, a more apt budget couldn't have been proposed, highlighting its focus on holistic progress.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Oman Abdullah unveiled the budget in the assembly, heralding it as the first by the elected government in seven years. Abdullah underscored the region's stride towards enduring peace and enhanced GST compliance, committing to align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The budget prioritizes youth and women empowerment, tackles regional imbalances, and seeks statehood restoration. Notably, Rs 815 crores were earmarked for agriculture, projecting 2.88 lakh job opportunities. Initiatives to advance horticulture and bolster the wool processing and leather tanning industries aim at invigorating the local economy.

Abdullah reiterated Jammu and Kashmir's transition towards lasting peace, with a surge in tourist activity illustrated by projected figures of 2.36 crore visitors in 2024. Key events like the Kashmir Marathon, coupled with increased interest in destinations like Shiv Khori, spotlight the burgeoning tourism sector.

With Rs 390.20 crore designated for tourism, plans to enhance homestays, promote water sports, and develop winter sports in Sonmarg are underway. Upcoming attractions include a water park in Sidhra and Basholi as an adventure hub. Abdullah stressed transparency in welfare schemes, underscoring the government's commitment to bolstering agriculture, tourism, and local industries.

