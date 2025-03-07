US Energy Secretary Aims for $20 Billion Oil Reserve Refill
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is pursuing a $20 billion fund to achieve President Trump's goal of refilling the depleted national oil reserve to its maximum capacity. This initiative, which could last several years, aims to restore the reserve's holdings to an optimal level.
The initiative, expected to span several years, seeks to bolster the reserves 'just close to the top' to maintain their efficient operational status.
Wright shared these details during an interview in Louisiana, following a tour of a natural-gas export plant.
