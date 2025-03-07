Left Menu

US Energy Secretary Aims for $20 Billion Oil Reserve Refill

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is pursuing a $20 billion fund to achieve President Trump's goal of refilling the depleted national oil reserve to its maximum capacity. This initiative, which could last several years, aims to restore the reserve's holdings to an optimal level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:57 IST
US Energy Secretary Aims for $20 Billion Oil Reserve Refill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is on a mission to secure up to $20 billion to fulfill President Donald Trump's directive of refilling the country's depleted oil reserves to their maximum capacity.

The initiative, expected to span several years, seeks to bolster the reserves 'just close to the top' to maintain their efficient operational status.

Wright shared these details during an interview in Louisiana, following a tour of a natural-gas export plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025