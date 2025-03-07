Empowering Women: India's Trailblazers and Financial Initiatives

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II for their groundbreaking journey aboard INSV Tarini as he met them on the eve of International Women's Day. Highlighting their fearless venture in circumnavigating the globe, Singh emphasized the voyage as a shining example of 'Nari Shakti.'

He commended their resilience and calmness amidst harsh maritime challenges, celebrating the crew's contributions alongside the nation's pride in their achievements. In parallel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on March 8, aligning with International Women's Day.

During his trip, PM Modi will participate in the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Vansi-Borsi in Navsari, allocating over Rs 450 crore to support more than 2.5 lakh women from 25,000 Self-Help Groups. The 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana,' launched in August 2023, encourages women's entrepreneurship, honoring those with monthly earnings exceeding Rs 10,000 from various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)