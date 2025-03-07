Empowering Women: A National Priority
President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the vital role of women in society and acknowledges their achievements on the eve of International Women's Day. Despite progress, she highlights the need for further improvement in women's socio-economic conditions and urges society to ensure equal opportunities and safety for women.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu stressed the indispensable role women play in the family, society, and nation, acknowledging their achievements across various fields despite numerous challenges.
Her remarks came as part of a message celebrating International Women's Day, where she extended her congratulations to 'all sisters and daughters' for their contributions.
While recognizing women's successes, Murmu called for increased efforts to enhance the socio-economic status of women, urging society to create a safe environment with equal opportunities for all women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Push for Gender Equality in Boardrooms Shows Progress
Justice Chandrachud Calls for Action Beyond Laws to Combat Women's Safety Issues
Jordan’s Private Sector Champions Recognized for Advancing Gender Equality at Diversity Trailblazers Awards
Maharashtra Congress Criticizes CM Amid Rising Concerns Over Women's Safety
Paving the Path to Gender Equality: India-EU Join Forces