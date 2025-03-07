Empowering Women: A National Priority

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the indispensable role women play in the family, society, and nation, acknowledging their achievements across various fields despite numerous challenges.

Her remarks came as part of a message celebrating International Women's Day, where she extended her congratulations to 'all sisters and daughters' for their contributions.

While recognizing women's successes, Murmu called for increased efforts to enhance the socio-economic status of women, urging society to create a safe environment with equal opportunities for all women.

(With inputs from agencies.)