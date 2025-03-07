PM Modi Urges Nation to Cut Cooking Oil Use by 10% to Tackle Obesity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over rising obesity in India, urging citizens to cut cooking oil consumption by 10% monthly. Predicting 440 million Indians may be affected by obesity by 2050, he emphasized healthier lifestyles, including physical activity, as crucial in building a developed, healthy nation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his concerns over the growing obesity crisis in India, urging citizens to reduce cooking oil usage by 10% each month to tackle the issue.
Highlighting predictions of over 440 million Indians facing obesity by 2050, Modi called for proactive health measures, stressing the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle through diet changes and regular physical activity.
In an effort to amplify the campaign, Modi tagged influential figures on his X handle, asking them to participate in and promote the initiative to encourage wider public consciousness about the dangers of obesity and benefits of reduced oil consumption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Recuperating: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Health Challenges
The Impact of Natural Disasters on Healthcare Quality and Performance
Global Health Developments: Ebola Recovery, Weight-Loss Innovations, and Vaccine Initiatives
Pope Francis's Tranquil Recovery: A Step Towards Improved Health
National Drive for Universal Health Screening Initiated