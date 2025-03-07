PM Modi Urges Nation to Cut Cooking Oil Use by 10% to Tackle Obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his concerns over the growing obesity crisis in India, urging citizens to reduce cooking oil usage by 10% each month to tackle the issue.

Highlighting predictions of over 440 million Indians facing obesity by 2050, Modi called for proactive health measures, stressing the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle through diet changes and regular physical activity.

In an effort to amplify the campaign, Modi tagged influential figures on his X handle, asking them to participate in and promote the initiative to encourage wider public consciousness about the dangers of obesity and benefits of reduced oil consumption.

