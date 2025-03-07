Left Menu

PM Modi Urges Nation to Cut Cooking Oil Use by 10% to Tackle Obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over rising obesity in India, urging citizens to cut cooking oil consumption by 10% monthly. Predicting 440 million Indians may be affected by obesity by 2050, he emphasized healthier lifestyles, including physical activity, as crucial in building a developed, healthy nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his concerns over the growing obesity crisis in India, urging citizens to reduce cooking oil usage by 10% each month to tackle the issue.

Highlighting predictions of over 440 million Indians facing obesity by 2050, Modi called for proactive health measures, stressing the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle through diet changes and regular physical activity.

In an effort to amplify the campaign, Modi tagged influential figures on his X handle, asking them to participate in and promote the initiative to encourage wider public consciousness about the dangers of obesity and benefits of reduced oil consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

