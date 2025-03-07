Left Menu

Trump Mulls Sanctions and Tariffs to Halt Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump considers imposing sanctions and tariffs on Russia to pressure it into a ceasefire with Ukraine. These measures are aimed at encouraging diplomatic resolution amid the ongoing conflict. Criticism arises as he previously claimed Kyiv was responsible for initiating the war.

Amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday a potentially significant policy shift regarding the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Trump is "strongly considering" imposing sanctions, particularly targeting banking sectors, along with tariffs on Russia. His goal is to push for a ceasefire and a final peace settlement between the warring nations.

This move follows a tense Oval Office discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, where Trump pressed Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire. The urgency in his message underscored the gravity of the situation on the battlefield, where Trump claimed Russia was "absolutely 'pounding'" Ukraine.

Despite facing backlash for earlier statements blaming Kyiv for the conflict's inception, Trump remains steadfast. His potential sanctions could complicate relations further, especially after reports suggested the White House was exploring ways to grant Russia sanctions relief to mend diplomatic and economic ties.

