EU Proposes Easing Wolf Hunting Rules Amid Livestock Threat Concerns

The European Commission announced a proposal on Friday to make it simpler for hunters to cull wolves across Europe, citing the growing threat these animals pose to livestock. The decision would modify European Union law, reflecting changes enacted under the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats.

The proposal aims to shift wolves' protection status from 'strictly protected' to 'protected.' European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that concentrated wolf packs represent a significant danger in some regions, calling for greater flexibility in managing wolf populations. The initiative follows von der Leyen's personal experience, as her pony was reportedly killed by a wolf in 2022.

Despite this personal connection, the Commission did not confirm if it influenced the proposal. Campaigners and lawmakers, such as German Green's Jutta Paulus, criticize the plan as superficial, arguing it neglects sustainable solutions for farmers. Following the Bern Convention guidelines since 1979, nations must still prevent wolves from becoming endangered, despite the eased hunting rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)