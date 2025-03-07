Trump's Bold Sanctions Threat to Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating significant sanctions and tariffs on Russia to enforce a ceasefire and peace agreement with Ukraine. This move comes after an intense meeting with Ukraine's President. Trump's stance has faced backlash, given attempts to ease sanctions as diplomacy efforts unfold.
In a striking move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he is considering comprehensive sanctions, including banking measures and tariffs, aimed at pressuring Russia into a ceasefire and peace deal with Ukraine. This declaration follows his recent suspension of military aid to Kyiv, intending to expedite negotiations.
During a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump emphasized the urgency of reaching a peace agreement amid intensified Russian offensives. The President's statement urges immediate talks between the conflicting nations to prevent further escalation.
Despite criticism for his hardline stance on Ukraine, Trump's potential sanctions are in parallel with reports by Reuters of the White House potentially contemplating sanctions relief for Russia. Meanwhile, existing U.S. sanctions remain intact, targeting major Russian economic sectors, with recent measures intensifying pressure on key entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
