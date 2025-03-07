Left Menu

Trump's Bold Sanctions Threat to Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating significant sanctions and tariffs on Russia to enforce a ceasefire and peace agreement with Ukraine. This move comes after an intense meeting with Ukraine's President. Trump's stance has faced backlash, given attempts to ease sanctions as diplomacy efforts unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:53 IST
Trump's Bold Sanctions Threat to Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he is considering comprehensive sanctions, including banking measures and tariffs, aimed at pressuring Russia into a ceasefire and peace deal with Ukraine. This declaration follows his recent suspension of military aid to Kyiv, intending to expedite negotiations.

During a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump emphasized the urgency of reaching a peace agreement amid intensified Russian offensives. The President's statement urges immediate talks between the conflicting nations to prevent further escalation.

Despite criticism for his hardline stance on Ukraine, Trump's potential sanctions are in parallel with reports by Reuters of the White House potentially contemplating sanctions relief for Russia. Meanwhile, existing U.S. sanctions remain intact, targeting major Russian economic sectors, with recent measures intensifying pressure on key entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025