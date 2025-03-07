Left Menu

Empowering Women: President Murmu's Call for Equal Opportunities

President Droupadi Murmu extends her greetings to women on International Women's Day, highlighting their contributions and calling for improved socio-economic conditions. She urges society to ensure safety and equality for women. A national conference will be held with notable attendees and a campaign, #SheBuildsBharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:05 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of International Women's Day, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartiest greetings to women nationwide. In her message, conveyed through the President's Secretariat, Murmu celebrated the occasion as a tribute to women's achievements, urging society to honor their unique contributions.

President Murmu emphasized that women form the foundation of families, society, and the nation, having carved out their identities against adversities. However, she noted that substantial work remains in improving women's socio-economic conditions, calling on society to ensure women feel safe and equal opportunities abound.

In line with these sentiments, President Murmu is set to inaugurate a National Conference organized by the Ministry of Women & Child Development at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Themed 'Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat,' the event will feature prominent figures and a campaign titled #SheBuildsBharat, aiming to highlight and enhance women's contributions to India's development.

The conference will gather women officers from armed and paramilitary forces, police, and various sectors alongside international representatives from organizations like the World Bank and UNICEF. Following the opening session, a high-level panel discussion will further explore themes related to women's empowerment, ensuring a comprehensive dialogue on advancing gender equality in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

