MCD Cracks Down on Illegal Businesses to Boost Revenue

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to tackle unauthorized spas, hotels, and restaurants to increase its revenue. Mayor Mahesh Kumar announced that actions will be taken based on resident complaints, emphasizing compliance with regulations and addressing public grievances, with a focus on recovering lost revenue to fund welfare initiatives.

In a decisive move to enhance revenue streams, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to clamp down on unlicensed spas, restaurants, and hotels operating illegally across the city. Mayor Mahesh Kumar disclosed the initiative during a press conference at the MCD headquarters, citing numerous complaints from the public.

Addressing the media, Mayor Kumar revealed that various reports have highlighted the proliferation of unauthorized establishments in Delhi. To tackle this issue, Municipal Health Officers and their deputies have been tasked with compiling an exhaustive list of such entities within the next 48 to 72 hours, paving the way for stringent action.

Mayor Kumar reiterated the MCD's unwavering commitment to addressing citizens' concerns and ensuring regulatory compliance. He explained that these businesses' failure to pay licensing fees is a major revenue drain for the corporation. The Public Health Department has been directed to gather comprehensive information on these operations to facilitate legal proceedings and recoup lost income, ultimately funding new welfare programs for residents.

