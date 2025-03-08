Britain Implements Import Ban to Curb Disease Spread

The UK government took decisive action by banning imports of cattle, pigs, and related animal products from Hungary and Slovakia. This measure aims to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease after a case was confirmed in Hungary.

From March 8, travelers will be prohibited from bringing any products derived from pigs and ruminants. Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner emphasized that the UK remains vigilant and is ready to extend these restrictions if the disease emerges in other countries.

Foot-and-mouth disease, though harmless to humans, severely affects livestock, leading to stringent trade measures. This ban adds to similar restrictions already placed on German imports. The UK remains free of the disease, but authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

