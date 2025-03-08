Left Menu

Empowering India's Women: Leaders' Tributes and Initiatives on Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Indian leaders praised women's contributions and highlighted government initiatives aimed at supporting women's well-being and education. Minister Baby Rani Maurya acknowledged PM Modi's efforts, while PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to women's strength and resilience through social media and public statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all women. Emphasizing the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she mentioned critical programs such as the construction of toilets, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, which have played a significant role in enhancing the well-being and educational prospects of women and girls.

In an interview with ANI, Minister Maurya expressed, "I convey my best wishes to every woman. Since PM Modi assumed office, he has committed himself to the welfare and growth of women. His initiatives have ensured that our daughters are both surviving and thriving, with government support even extending to their marriages." She commended both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for their dedication to women's support.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi took to social media to honor 'Nari Shakti,' acknowledging the strength and contributions of women on this special day. He announced that his social media accounts would be handed over to women from various fields, highlighting their accomplishments. In a statement on X, the Prime Minister affirmed, "We honor our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has consistently worked towards women's empowerment, evident in our schemes and programs."

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared that women are the backbone of society. In a post on X, he emphasized women's pivotal role in shaping the nation's future. Gandhi extended his support, pledging, "On this International Women's Day, I stand with you to break every barrier so that every woman can freely shape her destiny, pursue her dreams, and achieve greater heights."

(With inputs from agencies.)

