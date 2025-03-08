Empowering Women: Celebrating Achievements and New Initiatives on Women's Day

International Women's Day was marked by significant events in India, celebrating women's achievements and launching new empowerment initiatives. At the forefront was the National Commission for Women (NCW), chaired by Vijaya Rahatkar, which honored Mehak Suri, a former Mrs. India and content creator recognized for her inspiration to women worldwide. This felicitation occurred during the National Consultation on Content Creation and Social Responsibility at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi.

The NCW, a statutory body formed in January 1992, serves to review constitutional safeguards for women and advise the government on policy matters affecting them. This initiative stems from the recommendations made nearly two decades ago by the Committee on the Status of Women in India, aiming to reinforce the socio-economic development of women across the country.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, unveiled a new financial empowerment scheme for women, coinciding with the Women's Day celebrations. The 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' provides a Rs 2500 direct cash transfer to women, a promise made during the Delhi elections. The government has allocated Rs 5100 crores for this initiative, and registrations are set to begin shortly with the launch of an online portal. Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda formally introduced this state-backed empowerment scheme earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)