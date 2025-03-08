Left Menu

Infibeam Avenues Restructures UAE Subsidiary to Boost Digital Payment Strategy

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has reorganized its UAE subsidiary's shareholding structure to bolster its digital payment strategy ahead of an ADX IPO. The restructuring involves transferring mirror shareholding to a newly established entity, Infibeam Avenues ME SPV Ltd, as the firm focuses on expanding in the MENA region's growing digital payments market.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has strategically restructured its UAE subsidiary's shareholding to enhance its digital payment strategy, as revealed in a stock exchange filing.

The reorganization involves transferring mirror shareholding in Avenues World FZ-LLC to a newly formed entity, Infibeam Avenues ME SPV Ltd, as part of its ADX IPO preparation.

This maneuver aligns with Infibeam Avenues' focus on capitalizing on the booming digital payments market in the MENA region, where its CCAvenue.ae platform has seen significant growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

