Infibeam Avenues Restructures UAE Subsidiary to Boost Digital Payment Strategy

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has strategically restructured its UAE subsidiary's shareholding to enhance its digital payment strategy, as revealed in a stock exchange filing.

The reorganization involves transferring mirror shareholding in Avenues World FZ-LLC to a newly formed entity, Infibeam Avenues ME SPV Ltd, as part of its ADX IPO preparation.

This maneuver aligns with Infibeam Avenues' focus on capitalizing on the booming digital payments market in the MENA region, where its CCAvenue.ae platform has seen significant growth.

