Celebrating Women's Impact in Law and Society: R Venkataramani Calls for Inclusive Legal Evolution

Attorney General R Venkataramani addressed challenges faced by women in the legal profession, focusing on economic and societal barriers during an event by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and SILF Ladies Group (SLG). Venkataramani questioned if multitasking is a natural trait or a societal imposition, urging for socially created solutions. He admired the contributions of women to the Indian Constitution, emphasizing leadership rooted in compassion.

The Attorney General advocated for a dynamic legal framework that adapts to societal changes and promotes inclusivity by integrating more women in the policymaking process. He maintained that redefining the 'glass ceiling' could lead to a more equitable justice system, similar to clay molded by a potter.

In a celebration of International Women's Day, SILF recognized the founding mothers of the Indian Constitution and celebrated women's achievements through an awards ceremony, where Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave reminded the audience that Women's Day symbolizes a daily commitment to equality. The event highlighted contributions by 15 pioneering women in the Constituent Assembly and honored outstanding female professionals with the SILF Women Excellence Awards.

