Empowerment in Action: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Benefits Millions of Women

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the state's dedication to women's empowerment during his announcement of the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana, coinciding with International Women's Day. Majhi highlighted the economic benefits women would gain from this program, underlining the government's commitment to elevating their social standing.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year in Bhubaneswar, the Subhadra Yojana marks a significant step towards economic equality, aiming to assist over one crore women across Odisha. The scheme promises an annual financial support of Rs 10,000 in two instalments, credited directly to beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, starting from 2024-25. During the scheme's inauguration, funds were transferred to over 10 lakh women's accounts.

Moreover, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to 'Nari Shakti,' acknowledging women's strength and contributions. Reflecting on the government's focus on women's empowerment, Modi praised initiatives like Subhadra Yojana, while also inviting women influencers to take over his social media platforms, amplifying their voices and achievements.

