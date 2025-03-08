Left Menu

GST Rate Rationalization Nears Finale: A Closer Look

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced efforts to further lower GST rates, with the rationalization process nearing completion. The revenue neutral rate has decreased significantly since GST's inception in 2017. Additional revisions are underway, with expected decisions in upcoming council meetings. Public sector bank investments also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:42 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates are on the verge of a significant reduction as efforts to streamline tax rates and slabs approach completion. The revenue neutral rate (RNR), which was at 15.8% at the launch of GST in 2017, has dropped to 11.4% by 2023, with further reductions anticipated.

A group of ministers, including finance ministers from six states, was tasked by the GST Council in September 2021 to propose rationalizations of GST rates. Sitharaman remarked that while substantial progress has been made, a precise review of each proposal is still required before final decisions can be presented to the Council.

In related matters, Sitharaman addressed the volatility in stock markets, likening its unpredictability to global uncertainties. She asserted government intentions to boost public sector bank investments by encouraging more retail investor participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

