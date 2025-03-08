BJP's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Boosting Financial Aid for Delhi Women

The Delhi BJP government has greenlit the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive monthly financial support of Rs 2,500. With a budget allocation of Rs 5,100 crore, the scheme reflects the government's commitment to women's economic empowerment and promises to leverage advanced technology for transparent and efficient disbursal.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will oversee the implementation, along with a Group of Ministers. Speaking about the scheme, Gupta emphasized quick action, mentioning the immediate launch of a portal for registrations. The BJP, fulfilling its 'Sankalp Patra' pledge, stresses a commitment to the safety and prosperity of women in Delhi.

The opposition, led by the Aam Aadmi Party, criticized the BJP, questioning the delay in delivering on its promise. However, Gupta and other BJP leaders remained focused on ensuring the scheme's successful rollout, projecting it as a significant step toward boosting women's financial independence and overall empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)