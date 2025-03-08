Empowerment and Heritage: Women of Nizamuddin Basti Thrive Amidst Change

By Kavya Dubey - The serenity of the first week of Ramzan envelops Nizamuddin Basti, a once-bustling neighborhood in Delhi renowned for its heritage. Despite its quiet streets, the area boasts an evolving skyline with buildings towering beside historical monuments adorned with festive lights for the holy month.

For residents like 25-year-old Shumayila, the history surrounding them is not just a backdrop but a passion. Raised amidst the lap of heritage, Shumayila fondly recalls childhood games played within centuries-old tombs. She now shares her love for history as a tour guide, determined to return to academia.

The evolving roles of women in Nizamuddin Basti reflect a significant societal shift. Seema Ali, 43, narrates her journey from home-bound duties to active participation in the community as an artisan. Her earnings not only enhance the family's income but also signify a broader socio-economic upliftment, championed by initiatives from the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

In a society where female independence was once restricted, women like Saiba have become trailblazers, balancing family responsibilities with entrepreneurial endeavors. Saiba manages a successful catering business, Zaika-e-Nizamuddin, showcasing the region's rich culinary history.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture has been instrumental in fostering these success stories, conducting extensive community engagement to tailor initiatives that honor traditional skills while promoting economic growth. CEO Ratish Nanda emphasizes the importance of building trust with local communities, a foundation for sustainable progress and empowerment.

