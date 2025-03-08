Left Menu

India's Gig Economy Set for Major Boost: Register on e-Shram Portal

The Ministry of Labour and Employment urges platform workers to register on e-Shram, projecting growth in the gig economy to over 2.35 crore workers by 2029-30. The Union Budget 2025-26 includes healthcare coverage and identity cards for platform workers under the AB-PMJAY scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:50 IST
India's Gig Economy Set for Major Boost: Register on e-Shram Portal
Representative Image (Image/@LabourMinistry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has called on platform workers to register themselves on the e-Shram portal, an initiative aimed at bolstering the emerging gig economy in India. With sectors such as ridesharing, delivery, and logistics experiencing rapid growth, this move comes at a crucial juncture.

In its recent announcement, the Ministry referenced projections by NITI Aayog, which foresee the gig economy employing over one crore workers by 2024-25 and scaling up to 2.35 crores by 2029-30. The Union Budget for 2025-26 has acknowledged the pivotal role of gig workers. It has announced measures including the registration of platform workers on the e-Shram portal, issuance of identity cards, and healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The AB-PMJAY scheme offers up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalization in more than 31,000 hospitals nationwide. To expedite these initiatives, the Ministry is set to roll out the scheme shortly, urging platform aggregators to inform their workers about the benefits and ensure their registration on the portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025