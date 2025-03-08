India's Gig Economy Set for Major Boost: Register on e-Shram Portal

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has called on platform workers to register themselves on the e-Shram portal, an initiative aimed at bolstering the emerging gig economy in India. With sectors such as ridesharing, delivery, and logistics experiencing rapid growth, this move comes at a crucial juncture.

In its recent announcement, the Ministry referenced projections by NITI Aayog, which foresee the gig economy employing over one crore workers by 2024-25 and scaling up to 2.35 crores by 2029-30. The Union Budget for 2025-26 has acknowledged the pivotal role of gig workers. It has announced measures including the registration of platform workers on the e-Shram portal, issuance of identity cards, and healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The AB-PMJAY scheme offers up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalization in more than 31,000 hospitals nationwide. To expedite these initiatives, the Ministry is set to roll out the scheme shortly, urging platform aggregators to inform their workers about the benefits and ensure their registration on the portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)