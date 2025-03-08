Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Champions Democratic Discourse at Constitution Club of Rajasthan Launch

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of consensus and meaningful dialogue in democracy during the launch of the Constitution Club of Rajasthan. He advocated for legislative institutions to be centers of discussion and condemned planned disruptions, while praising Rajasthan's legislative contributions and women's leadership in democracy.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the crucial role of consensus and dissent in democracy, condemning planned disruptions within legislative bodies. His remarks came during the inauguration of the 'Constitution Club of Rajasthan', where he emphasized the need for assemblies and Parliament to foster accountability through dialogue.

Birla hailed the Constitution Club as more than just a physical structure but as a pivotal platform to advance democratic conversation, policy-making, and thoughtfulness. The club, he noted, is poised to elevate policy-making and good governance, aligning with the original vision conceived during the drafting of the Indian Constitution in 1947.

Highlighting the Constitution of India as a global guide, Birla stressed the importance of healthy debates and cautioned against personal allegations disrupting legislative proceedings. He expressed optimism that the Constitution Club in Jaipur would promote constructive discourse between political parties, further enriched by Rajasthan's historic legislative contributions and women's leadership.

