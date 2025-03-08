Left Menu

Trailblazing Women: Empowerment Stories Through PM Modi's Social Media

International Women's Day featured exceptional women influencers, including nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and entrepreneur Ajaita Shah, showcasing their significant contributions in diverse sectors. PM Modi's innovative initiative allowed these women to take over his social media, empowering them to share their inspiring paths and bolster women's roles in science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:54 IST
Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist at BARC, Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable celebration of International Women's Day, several pioneering women shared their remarkable stories using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media platform 'X'. Among these inspirational figures was Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai. Mishra highlighted the crucial and increasing role women play in sectors like space and nuclear science, encouraging young women to explore careers in science and technology.

Elina Mishra, who hailed from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to share her journey through the Prime Minister's platform. She credited her father, a devoted Physics professor, as her greatest inspiration. Mishra emphasized the importance of academics in her upbringing and called on young women to embrace science and technology professions.

Similarly, Ajaita Shah, the Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, also took center stage by highlighting the role of government policies in women's empowerment. With over 35,000 digitally-enabled women entrepreneurs under her initiative, Shah's work strengthens rural economies and promotes self-reliance among women. PM Modi's gesture of handing over his social media to these women underscores his commitment to empowering women across different sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

