Nationwide Protest to Echo Concerns Over Waqf Amendment

Amid growing controversy over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has voiced support for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's upcoming protest. The demonstration, scheduled to be staged at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, highlights perceived injustices against the Muslim community.

Alvi stressed the importance of peaceful protests as a democratic right and urged the government to address the grievances of those protesting. He emphasized that resolving the issues through dialogue is crucial. The AIMPLB, supported by various religious and community organizations, seeks to exercise this right by organizing the protest.

The Board has consistently tried to express concerns about the bill, which they claim disregards Muslim interests. The organization has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for pursuing a divisive strategy, accusing NDA allies of complicity. The protest aims to engage political parties and raise awareness of the community's issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)