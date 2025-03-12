Left Menu

KTR Slams Telangana Government's 'Failure' in 15-Month Tenure

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticizes the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana, dubbing it a failure. He accuses it of misleading residents and lacking progress, citing corruption, agrarian crisis, and dissatisfied government employees. Protests occurred, demanding an education minister's appointment.

In a scathing critique, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao has labeled the 15-month tenure of the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government a 'failure.' Speaking to media personnel, Rao charged the administration with deceiving the public and questioned the impact of its governance on residents.

Despite the government's purported achievements, Rao highlighted dissatisfaction among state employees and the devastating agrarian crisis, which has seen over 480 farmer suicides. Accusations of corruption also surfaced, with Rao alleging a prerequisite 30 percent commission on land deals.

The criticisms extended to the state's leadership and governance, drawing ire from various quarters. Protesters from BRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam demanded the appointment of an education minister, leading to multiple arrests.

