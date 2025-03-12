Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcare: Strengthened Financial Backbone After Debt Refinancing

Aster DM Healthcare announced a significant reduction in promoters' share pledge from 99% to 41% following a debt refinancing deal. The refinancing involved JP Morgan, HSBC, and Barclays, providing favorable loan terms, reflecting their confidence in Aster's growth and operational strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aster DM Healthcare has successfully decreased its promoters' pledged shares from 99% to 41% through a debt refinancing initiative, the company revealed on Wednesday.

This initiative, supported by financial giants JP Morgan, HSBC, and Barclays, saw Aster secure more favorable loan conditions, underscoring the company's financial robustness amidst global market volatility.

Founder and Chairman Azad Moopen emphasized that the reduced share pledge showcases the promoters' confidence in Aster's growth plans, operational prowess, and strategic potential. On the trading floor, Aster DM Healthcare shares were noted at Rs 430.75, slightly down by 0.75%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

