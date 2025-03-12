Left Menu

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Urges Leniency After Ban on JKIM and AAC

Central government imposes a five-year ban on Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen and Awami Action Committee for threatening national security. PDP leader, Mehbooba Mufti, criticizes the move, urging leniency and questioning the reliance on 'muscle power'. Both organizations are accused of supporting terrorist activities and separatist agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:32 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has recently banned the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) and the Awami Action Committee (AAC) for a period of five years. This decision was made on the grounds of their alleged involvement in activities that pose a threat to the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has criticized this move by asserting that the central government's approach relies heavily on 'muscle power' and has called for a shift towards a more lenient stance. She questioned the government's conflicting actions regarding Umar Farooq, who enjoys Z+ security but also faces a ban on his led party.

The AAC and JKIM have been accused of funding and furthering separatist and terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The government's recent actions are part of broader efforts under the UAPA aimed at curtailing activities perceived as threats to national security, thereby reinforcing India's stance against terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

