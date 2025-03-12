Left Menu

India's First-Ever Mineral Exploration Licence Auction Set to Boost Sector

The government is launching an inaugural auction of exploration licences, selling 13 blocks to harness minerals like zinc, diamond, and copper. With the MMDR Amendment Act, private reconnaissance for 29 essential minerals like lithium and gold is now allowed. This move aims to enhance exploration, stimulate private investment, and reinforce mineral self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:34 IST
India's First-Ever Mineral Exploration Licence Auction Set to Boost Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, the government will on Thursday initiate its first-ever auction of exploration licences, placing 13 blocks of valuable minerals such as zinc, diamond, and copper on the market. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to tap into the country's rich mineral resources.

The introduction of exploration licences follows the enactment of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023. This legislative shift permits private players to engage in reconnaissance and prospecting for 29 critical and deep-seated minerals including lithium, copper, cobalt, gold, and silver, thereby opening new avenues for private sector participation in the mineral exploration sector.

The mines ministry believes that this step will significantly accelerate the pace of exploration, boost private sector involvement, and enhance the country's mineral security and self-reliance. The initial phase of this initiative will see the auction of 13 mineral blocks through an online bidding process, with the event being launched in Goa. Accompanying the auction, a roadshow on the fifth tranche of critical mineral blocks and an AI Hackathon 2025 focused on mineral targeting using AI will also be introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025