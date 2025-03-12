India's First-Ever Mineral Exploration Licence Auction Set to Boost Sector

In a groundbreaking move, the government will on Thursday initiate its first-ever auction of exploration licences, placing 13 blocks of valuable minerals such as zinc, diamond, and copper on the market. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to tap into the country's rich mineral resources.

The introduction of exploration licences follows the enactment of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023. This legislative shift permits private players to engage in reconnaissance and prospecting for 29 critical and deep-seated minerals including lithium, copper, cobalt, gold, and silver, thereby opening new avenues for private sector participation in the mineral exploration sector.

The mines ministry believes that this step will significantly accelerate the pace of exploration, boost private sector involvement, and enhance the country's mineral security and self-reliance. The initial phase of this initiative will see the auction of 13 mineral blocks through an online bidding process, with the event being launched in Goa. Accompanying the auction, a roadshow on the fifth tranche of critical mineral blocks and an AI Hackathon 2025 focused on mineral targeting using AI will also be introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)