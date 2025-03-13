Left Menu

Vishnuvardhan Reddy Urges Action on Non-Hindu Staff in Temples

BJP Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy calls for immediate action against non-Hindu employees in Tirumala temples. Applauding the TTD board's decision, he stresses safeguarding Hindu traditions. Recently, 18 employees faced disciplinary action for non-compliance with Hindu rituals, signaling stricter enforcement of religious practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:29 IST
BJP State Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP State Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers, receiving Vedic blessings and sacred offerings from temple priests. Speaking to reporters, Reddy praised the decision to limit temple service to those following Hindu Dharma, urging swift government action against non-Hindus in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Reddy highlighted complaints about non-Hindus working in temples statewide and criticized the overenthusiastic actions of officials demolishing buildings at Yogi Kashireddy Nayanna Ashram. He commended Nara Lokesh's stance on protecting religious traditions and demanded religious matters remain free from political influence.

Recently, TTD initiated action against 18 employees for not following Hindu practices during festivals and rituals, based on directions from TTD Chairman BR Naidu. Identified employees reportedly practiced non-Hindu traditions while employed by TTD, prompting disciplinary orders in an effort to enforce religious adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

