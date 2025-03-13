Left Menu

Controversy Over Withdrawal of CID Probe in Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty criticizes the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the CID probe into actress Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case, suggesting protection of officials. Meanwhile, CBI steps in to investigate, amid jurisdictional challenges laid by Karnataka CM's legal advisor. Ranya Rao was arrested for smuggling 14.8 kg of gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:45 IST
BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Y (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty on Thursday criticized the Karnataka government's withdrawal of the CID probe into the high-profile Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. Shetty suggested the decision was suspicious, hinting at possible protection of government officials implicated in the inquiry. He compared the situation to the MUDA case involving Siddaramaiah, where another investigation had proceeded despite concurrent probes.

Following the withdrawal, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) enlisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation. However, AS Ponnanna, legal advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, pointed out the CBI's limited jurisdiction. This forced the CBI to frame the case as multi-state, involving Central government officials, to proceed with its probe.

Actress Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, was apprehended by the DRI on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Accused of smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai, Ranya was presented before a special court for financial offences. She claims her Dubai visit was for business; however, authorities suspect a different narrative involving illegal gold importation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

