Gas Leak Sparks Concern in Konaseema: Maintenance Issues at ONGC Station
A gas leak attributed to poor maintenance at ONGC's gas collection station in Konaseema affected nine individuals, including a child. The leak, caused by hydrogen sulphide accumulation, halted operations temporarily. This incident highlights the recurring issue of safety in the region's oil and gas sector.
- Country:
- India
A hydrogen sulphide gas leak at ONGC's gas collection station in Konaseema district has raised alarms about maintenance protocols, according to local officials.
District collector R Mahesh Kumar reported that the gas leak occurred on Wednesday around 2:30 PM, impacting nine people, including workers and a child. The incident stemmed from H2S gas accumulation due to the anaerobic respiration of micro-organisms, attributed to subpar maintenance practices at the site.
The leak, which emanated as workers cleaned a well near Gollapalem and Turpupalem, forced a temporary shutdown of all nine units at the station. Operations have since resumed. The incident recalls the region's tragic 2014 pipeline explosion, underscoring ongoing safety concerns in Konaseema's oil and gas operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Canada muses about oil and gas exports as lever in tariffs dispute, also mentions potash
UPDATE 1-Canada could use oil and gas exports as a lever if tariffs escalate, says minister
Peruvian Amazon Indigenous Leaders Fight to Halt Oil and Gas Projects
Investment in Oil and Gas Crucial for Energy Security: IEA's Fatih Birol
Major Investment Opportunity: Development of Dry Dock and Marine Maintenance Hub at Marsden Point