Gas Leak Sparks Concern in Konaseema: Maintenance Issues at ONGC Station

A gas leak attributed to poor maintenance at ONGC's gas collection station in Konaseema affected nine individuals, including a child. The leak, caused by hydrogen sulphide accumulation, halted operations temporarily. This incident highlights the recurring issue of safety in the region's oil and gas sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A hydrogen sulphide gas leak at ONGC's gas collection station in Konaseema district has raised alarms about maintenance protocols, according to local officials.

District collector R Mahesh Kumar reported that the gas leak occurred on Wednesday around 2:30 PM, impacting nine people, including workers and a child. The incident stemmed from H2S gas accumulation due to the anaerobic respiration of micro-organisms, attributed to subpar maintenance practices at the site.

The leak, which emanated as workers cleaned a well near Gollapalem and Turpupalem, forced a temporary shutdown of all nine units at the station. Operations have since resumed. The incident recalls the region's tragic 2014 pipeline explosion, underscoring ongoing safety concerns in Konaseema's oil and gas operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

