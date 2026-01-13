Supreme Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Widowed Daughters-in-Law
The Supreme Court ruled that a widow is entitled to claim maintenance from her father-in-law's estate under Hindu law, irrespective of when her husband died. The judgment supports widows' rights under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, reversing a Family Court decision that denied such a claim.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has upheld the right of a widow to claim maintenance from her father-in-law's estate under Hindu law. This judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and SVN Bhatti, clarifying that the timing of the husband's death is inconsequential in determining the widow's status as a dependent.
The court emphasized that all heirs of a deceased Hindu are required to maintain the dependents, which includes any widow of the son. This legal obligation extends to maintaining a widowed daughter-in-law if she cannot support herself, reiterating that this duty is unaffected by the timing of her widowhood.
The case in question stemmed from a family dispute over the estate of Mahendra Prasad, whose son Ranjit Sharma's widow, Geeta Sharma, sought maintenance. Although initially dismissed by a Family Court, the High Court's reversal was appealed to the Supreme Court, which upheld the widow's claim, asserting its legality and directing further consideration on merits.
(With inputs from agencies.)