Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Widowed Daughters-in-Law

The Supreme Court ruled that a widow is entitled to claim maintenance from her father-in-law's estate under Hindu law, irrespective of when her husband died. The judgment supports widows' rights under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, reversing a Family Court decision that denied such a claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:59 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Widowed Daughters-in-Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has upheld the right of a widow to claim maintenance from her father-in-law's estate under Hindu law. This judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and SVN Bhatti, clarifying that the timing of the husband's death is inconsequential in determining the widow's status as a dependent.

The court emphasized that all heirs of a deceased Hindu are required to maintain the dependents, which includes any widow of the son. This legal obligation extends to maintaining a widowed daughter-in-law if she cannot support herself, reiterating that this duty is unaffected by the timing of her widowhood.

The case in question stemmed from a family dispute over the estate of Mahendra Prasad, whose son Ranjit Sharma's widow, Geeta Sharma, sought maintenance. Although initially dismissed by a Family Court, the High Court's reversal was appealed to the Supreme Court, which upheld the widow's claim, asserting its legality and directing further consideration on merits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
4
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026