Emerging Markets Under Strain Amid U.S. Trade Uncertainty

On Thursday, emerging market currencies experienced limited movement as worries about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies persisted. The currency and stock markets were also adversely affected by losses in China and Hong Kong.

Uncertainty regarding U.S. tariffs took center stage after Trump suggested further tariffs on European Union goods. Following a weaker consumer price reading, markets are eyeing upcoming U.S. producer price data.

Emerging European currencies weakened slightly against the euro. Hungary's forint fell 0.2%, and local stocks remained subdued. Conversely, EM stocks have outperformed the U.S. S&P 500 in March, partly due to positive developments in Ukraine.

