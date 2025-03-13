Left Menu

Emerging Markets Under Strain Amid U.S. Trade Uncertainty

Emerging market currencies faced tight trading due to lingering concerns over U.S. trade policies. President Trump's potential escalation of tariffs has increased market uncertainty, impacting currency and stock movements. Despite volatility, emerging markets have outperformed the U.S., while political developments in Ukraine offer some positive sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, emerging market currencies experienced limited movement as worries about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies persisted. The currency and stock markets were also adversely affected by losses in China and Hong Kong.

Uncertainty regarding U.S. tariffs took center stage after Trump suggested further tariffs on European Union goods. Following a weaker consumer price reading, markets are eyeing upcoming U.S. producer price data.

Emerging European currencies weakened slightly against the euro. Hungary's forint fell 0.2%, and local stocks remained subdued. Conversely, EM stocks have outperformed the U.S. S&P 500 in March, partly due to positive developments in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

