Indore's Mhow Fortifies Security Amidst Holi and Friday Prayers

In response to recent clashes, Indore's Mhow district has intensified security measures for upcoming Holi celebrations and Friday Namaz. Authorities have deployed police and the Rapid Action Force to ensure peace. A peace committee meeting and constant patrolling aim to maintain harmony and a secure environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:46 IST
Indore DIG rural Nimish Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Indore's Mhow has fortified security arrangements ahead of the Holi festival and Friday prayers, following recent clashes in the region. The area is heavily patrolled with the presence of district police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) to safeguard peace and order.

In an interview with ANI, Indore DIG Rural Nimish Agarwal confirmed that Mhow is currently at peace, with ongoing police patrols and a peace committee meeting aimed at fostering community harmony. He emphasized the success of current measures in restoring normalcy after a violent incident during a cricket victory celebration.

The local authorities are focusing on securing tomorrow's dual events—Holi and Friday prayers—by ensuring strict law enforcement. Residents have been urged to maintain harmony, while security forces remain on high alert to prevent any disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

