Indore's Mhow Fortifies Security Amidst Holi and Friday Prayers
In response to recent clashes, Indore's Mhow district has intensified security measures for upcoming Holi celebrations and Friday Namaz. Authorities have deployed police and the Rapid Action Force to ensure peace. A peace committee meeting and constant patrolling aim to maintain harmony and a secure environment.
- Country:
- India
The district administration in Indore's Mhow has fortified security arrangements ahead of the Holi festival and Friday prayers, following recent clashes in the region. The area is heavily patrolled with the presence of district police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) to safeguard peace and order.
In an interview with ANI, Indore DIG Rural Nimish Agarwal confirmed that Mhow is currently at peace, with ongoing police patrols and a peace committee meeting aimed at fostering community harmony. He emphasized the success of current measures in restoring normalcy after a violent incident during a cricket victory celebration.
The local authorities are focusing on securing tomorrow's dual events—Holi and Friday prayers—by ensuring strict law enforcement. Residents have been urged to maintain harmony, while security forces remain on high alert to prevent any disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Mhow
- Holi
- security
- Friday prayers
- Rapid Action Force
- clashes
- police
- peace
- community harmony
ALSO READ
Inter and AC Milan Set for Five Derby Clashes: An Italian Football Phenomenon
Religious Clashes Erupt in Hazaribag During Maha Shivratri
Ichak Restores Calm After Maha Shivratri Clashes
Tensions Escalate: Demand for Probe into Hazaribag Clashes
Epic Continental Clashes: Asian Champions League Knockout Drama Unfolds