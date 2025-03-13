Chhattisgarh's Vision 2025: Driving Growth with GATI

Resource-rich Chhattisgarh is boldly transforming with its new fiscal budget aimed at economic revival and infrastructural enhancement. The state's finance minister, O P Choudhary, envisions a vibrant industrial future under the budget theme GATI—Good governance, Accelerating infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial growth.

With allocations totaling Rs 1.65 lakh crore, the 2025-26 Budget is dedicated to fostering economic growth, social welfare, and regional connectivity without imposing additional taxes. The approach is poised to draw public and private investments, bolstering infrastructure and industrial development.

Choudhary emphasizes sustainable welfare via economic growth to meet youth and women's aspirations. There's a focus on empowerment through policies like free electricity for agriculture and skill development. The state's tax reforms have increased revenue, showcasing effective governance and economic advancements.

