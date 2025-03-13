CM Gupta Promises Enhanced Facilities at Asha Kiran
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Asha Kiran shelter home to celebrate Holi with the children. She assured improved facilities and addressed overcrowding issues, committing to personally oversee the center's development and ensure better care for the children.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini to celebrate Holi with the children, underscoring the government's commitment to their welfare.
Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj, she distributed sweets and chocolates, while pledging to address any deficiencies in care and facilities.
Gupta highlighted the issue of overcrowding, stating the home houses more children than its capacity allows. Plans to tackle this, upgrade park facilities, and enhance overall care were laid out, with Gupta promising personal oversight and regular visits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
