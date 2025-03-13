Generation Equality: Driving Transformational Change through Multistakeholder Partnerships

Generation Equality, launched at the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, continues to be a powerful force in advancing gender equality on a global scale. This multi-stakeholder initiative, led by UN Women, has made significant strides in the last five years, mobilizing over $50 billion in commitments and driving the development of close to 2,000 policies, 4,500 programmes, and 5,700 advocacy initiatives.

At the heart of this progress are the six Action Coalitions and the Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action (WPS-HA) Compact. These collaborations have resulted in tangible achievements that directly impact communities around the world. For example, the Reproductive Health Network in Kenya has reached over one million people, while similar initiatives in India have engaged five million young men in conversations about equitable partnerships. These initiatives, part of the Action Coalition on Bodily Autonomy and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, exemplify the initiative’s far-reaching impact on policy and grassroots movements alike.

The newly released Accountability Report, which features case studies and outcomes, highlights the efforts to combat gender-based violence. Across the globe, commitment-makers have scaled up prevention programmes, strengthened survivor services, and empowered women’s and girl-led organizations to take charge of their futures.

At the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), a key side event was held to showcase these achievements. The event, titled “Multistakeholder Partnerships: Leveraging Generation Equality to Advance Recommitment, Accountability, and Resourcing of the Beijing Platform for Action,” highlighted the pivotal role of collaboration between governments, civil society, private sector, youth, and multilateral institutions in driving these changes.

Key speakers, including UN Women’s Executive Director, Sima Bahous, and Namibia's Deputy Permanent Representative, Helena Ndapewa Kuzee, underscored the power of these partnerships to overcome setbacks, reiterating the simple truth that when women lead, peace follows. The Generation Equality movement has proven that when diverse voices come together, unity sparks impactful and lasting change.

As we approach the landmark year of 2025, it is clear that the collective ownership and commitment fostered through Generation Equality will continue to pave the way for lasting progress. Despite challenges and setbacks in the global gender equality landscape, the initiative’s resilience and intergenerational partnerships remain strong. As we move forward, it is imperative to renew and activate these commitments to ensure that gender equality is not only achieved but sustained for generations to come.

“Five years ago, we embraced the belief that unity sparks impactful and lasting change,” said Sima Sami Bahous. “Today, as we face shifting challenges, our commitment must remain unwavering. It is through partnership and the union of our diverse voices that we will continue to trace the path forward.”

Generation Equality shows the world that working together yields results, and its success stands as a testament to the power of multistakeholder collaboration in advancing global gender equality. With unwavering support from governments, private sector, civil society, and youth-led organizations, the movement is set to create even greater change in the coming years.